Sensex jumps nearly 1,200 points; Nifty 50 reclaims 24,850— Why is the stock market rising? Explained

The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday, March 5, largely due to short covering after the recent fall, which dragged the benchmark indices down by 4% in just a few days.

The Sensex jumped nearly 1,200 points, or 1.5%, to hit an intraday high of 80,304 during the session. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50, too, jumped 1.5% to the day's high of 24,854.

The market has rebounded on short covering amid rumours that Iran had made conditional offers to the US.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran war continues with a barrage of missile exchanges. According to Euro News, Iran has struck an oil tanker in the Gulf, which reportedly belonged to the United States.

Why did the Sensex jump more than 1,000 points today? The Sensex rose on Thursday after losing 3,160 points, or 3.8%, over the last four sessions. According to experts, the recent selloff placed the index in the oversold territory, so a technical rebound was expected.

"Despite the surge in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, today’s market rebound appears largely driven by technical and derivative factors. After the recent sharp correction, benchmark indices had slipped into deeply oversold territory, prompting a relief rally," Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, noted.

"The cooling in volatility, with India VIX easing from elevated levels, suggests that a significant portion of the geopolitical risk premium had already been priced in during the earlier decline," Tailor added.