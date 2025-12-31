Sensex jumps nearly 550 points, investors earn ₹4 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market witnessed healthy cross-segment buying on the last day of 2025, driven by short covering triggered by optimism that the coming year will be better than the current one, due to anticipated earnings growth, an India-US trade deal, and the return of foreign investors to the Indian market.

The Sensex jumped 546 points, or 0.64%, to close at 85,220.60, with Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank as the top contributors to the gains. The Nifty 50 settled at 26,129.60, rising 191 points, or 0.74%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 1%, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.19%.

Investors earned nearly ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹476 lakh crore from ₹472 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The Indian stock market ended higher on short covering after the recent correction. The focus is now on the upcoming Q3 earnings season, which is expected to be better than the previous several quarters.

"Markets ended 2025 on a strong note, posting a broad-based recovery. Looking ahead, expectations are rising for a constructive rebound in 2026, supported by improving demand conditions. Investor sentiment is likely to hinge on corporate earnings and a potential uptick in nominal GDP growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index JSW Steel (up 4.88%), ONGC (up 2.46%), and Tata Steel (up 2.35%) ended as the top gainers in the index. As many as 44 stocks ended higher in the Nifty kitty of stocks.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index TCS (down 1.13%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.31%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty IT (down 0.30%), all sectoral indices ended with gains. Nifty Oil and Gas jumped 2.66%, followed by Consumer Durables, Media, Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and Private Bank, each rising by over a per cent.

Nifty Bank climbed 0.69% to end at 59,581.85. The Financial Services index jumped 0.84%.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (335.4 crore shares), Filatex Fashions (33 crore shares), and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (19.75 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 14 stocks jump more than 15% on BSE KSR Footwear, California Software Company, Softtech Engineers, Kiri Industries, SRG Housing Finance, and Orient Technologies were among the 14 stocks that surged more than 15% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,374 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,799 advanced, while 1,413 declined. Some 162 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 120 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 126 stocks, including Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Indus Towers, IDFC First Bank, Canara Bank, and BPCL, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Nearly 150 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 145 stocks, including Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Embassy Developments, Poly Medicure, and Whirlpool of India, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Sudeep Shah, Vice President - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the previous swing high zone of 26,230-25,250 will act as an immediate resistance for Nifty 50.

Shah said any sustained move above the 26,250 level could extend the rise to 26,350, followed by 26,500. On the downside, the psychological zone of 26,050-26,000 will act as a strong support for the index.

Ajit Mishra, the SVP of research at Religare Broking, underscored that the Nifty has once again approached the upper end of its prevailing consolidation range near 26,200.

"A decisive breakout above this level could trigger the next leg of upward momentum, while failure to do so may lead to renewed profit-taking," said Mishra.

