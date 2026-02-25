Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 25,650— 5 key factors that are dominating Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market saw healthy buying interest in the morning session on Wednesday, February 25, largely due to short covering amid positive global cues.

The Sensex jumped over 700 points to an intraday high of 82,958, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,650 mark, rising by almost 1%.

The mid and small-cap indices also rose more than half a per cent each, reflecting broad-based buying in the domestic market.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to ₹469 lakh crore from nearly ₹466 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹3 lakh crore in a session.

Key themes dominating the Indian stock market The Indian stock market has been witnessing sharp volatility this year. Volatility index, India VIX, has surged nearly 40% this year so far, indicating heightened nervousness among market participants.

The 9–12 range is considered the lower band of the India VIX, while the normal range for the fear gauge is around 12-15. This is the range in which the market has enough triggers to move either up or down, though not necessarily with extreme volatility.

"There are two significant trends in the market - one negative, the other positive - which will have a bearing on how the market moves in the near-term. The negative factor is the continued weakness in IT stocks triggered by the Anthropic shock. The positive factor is the FIIs turning buyers in February after a long time," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

