Sensex jumps over 1,000 points from day's low; Nifty 50 ends near 25,800 on India-US trade deal hopes— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their five-day losing streak on Monday, January 12, on value buying in an oversold market after indications that the US and India were working towards resolving their tarde deal differences.

The benchmarks staged a sharp recovery during the session. The 30-share pack was down more than 700 points at 82,861 at one point in the first half of the session, but finally ended at 83,878.17, up 302 points, or 0.36%. From the intraday low, it was a solid 1,017-point rebound. The Nifty 50 closed the day with a gain of 107 points, or 0.42%, at 25,790.25.

The mid and small-cap segment, however, failed to mirror the benchmarks' performance. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.41%, while the Smallcap index crashed 0.68%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹469 lakh crore from nearly ₹468 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Market benchmarks jumped on value buying after five days of heavy selloff, which had dragged them down by more than 3%.

Sentiment received a boost after US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor stated that India and the US are actively engaged in sealing a trade deal.

"No country is as essential as India for Washington, and both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end," PTI quoted Gor as saying.

"The Indian stock market rebounded from the day’s lows as investor sentiment improved following favorable remarks on trade deal by the U.S. Ambassador ahead of the next round of negotiations. This positive undertone provided a lift to overall market sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

"Value buying was also evident in consumer and banking stocks, as investors sought opportunities after recent corrections, supported by expectations of stronger Q3 earnings and improving demand," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Coal India (up 3.39%), Tata Steel (up 2.75%), and Asian Paints (up 2.50%) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Infosys (down 1.02%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1%) ended as the top losers.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

