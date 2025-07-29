Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty settles above 24,800— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Tuesday, July 29, snapping their three-day losing streak, on gains led by select heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The Sensex ended with a gain of 447 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 81,337.95, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,821.10, up 140 points, or 0.57 per cent.

The mid- and small-cap segments outperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.84 per cent, while the Smallcap index jumped 1.10 per cent.

Investors' wealth rose by over ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms grew to over ₹451 lakh crore from ₹448 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the stock market rise today? The domestic market rebounded from an oversold condition primarily due to short covering ahead of Thursday's expiry of July derivatives contracts.

Investors bought recently beaten-down stocks amid largely positive global cues.

Experts expected the market to rebound from oversold territory despite persistent concerns over a delayed India-US trade deal, mixed Q1 earnings, and foreign capital outflow. The medium—to long-term outlook for the market remains bright due to the prospects of the country's healthy economic growth, comfortable inflation, and healthy monsoon.

"Amidst lingering uncertainties over the ongoing US–India trade negotiations, the domestic equity market staged a modest recovery from intraday lows. Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of key global events, including policy decisions from the US Fed and the August 1 reciprocal tariff deadline," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Sustenance of this rally is likely to be positive in the near term with an eye on the above details, including Q1 results and this week's monthly expiry. For the Nifty50 index, 25,000 to 25,100 is likely to act as a restriction at the upper end," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 36 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index, with Jio Financial Services (up 4.77 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 2.09 per cent), and Asian Paints (up 1.97 per cent) being the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.93 per cent), Axis Bank (down 0.80 per cent), and TCS (down 0.72 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today All sectoral indices ended with gains, with Nifty Realty, Healthcare, Pharma, Oil & Gas rising by over a per cent each.

Nifty Bank climbed 0.24 per cent, while the Financial Services index rose 0.32 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (29.84 crore shares), Jayaswal Neco Industries (16.65 crore shares), and RattanIndia Power (10.4 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 12 stocks jump over 15% on BSE Some 12 stocks, including Jayaswal Neco Industries, Benara Bearings and Pistons, Hind Rectifiers, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India, and PEARL Polymers, surged over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,157 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,482 advanced, while 1,521 declined. Some 154 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 100 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 118 stocks, including Bosch, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 90 stocks hit 52-week lows TCS, Colgate Palmolive (India), Five-Star Business Finance, and Tejas Networks were among 93 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, an intraday reversal formation after a long correction, coupled with a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicates a further uptrend from the current levels.

"We are of the view that 24,700 and 24,650 will act as key support zones for day traders. As long as the market trades above these levels, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,000–25,075 would be the key resistance zones for the bulls," said Chouhan.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out that the Nifty formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, suggesting the possibility of a meaningful bullish reversal.

"On the 2-hourly chart, the index has started a recovery supported by a positive divergence. In addition, a hidden positive divergence is visible on the daily chart, further indicating the potential for a smart recovery in the short term," said De.

"On the higher side, Nifty may move towards 24,950–25,000. A decisive move above 25,000 could trigger a rally towards 25,200. On the downside, support is placed at 24,750," De said.

