Sensex jumps over 600 points, investors earn ₹4 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market finished with significant gains on Monday, December 22, amid a rebound in the Indian rupee and positive global cues. Extending gains to the second consecutive session, the Sensex ended 638 points, or 0.75%, higher at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 closed at 26,172.40, gaining 206 points, or 0.79%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.86% and the Smallcap index jumped 1.12%. Investors earned about ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹475 lakh crore from ₹471 lakh crore in the previous session.
