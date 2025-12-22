Mint Market
Sensex jumps over 600 points, investors earn ₹4 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Extending gains to the second consecutive session, the Sensex ended 638 points, or 0.75%, higher at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 closed at 26,172.40, gaining 206 points, or 0.79%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.86% and the Smallcap index jumped 1.12%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Dec 2025, 03:38 PM IST
The Indian stock market finished with significant gains on Monday, December 22, amid a rebound in the Indian rupee and positive global cues. Extending gains to the second consecutive session, the Sensex ended 638 points, or 0.75%, higher at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 closed at 26,172.40, gaining 206 points, or 0.79%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.86% and the Smallcap index jumped 1.12%. Investors earned about 4 lakh crore in a single session as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to 475 lakh crore from 471 lakh crore in the previous session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
