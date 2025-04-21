Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares fuel Bank Nifty to record high

  • Sensex jumped more than 600 points, while the Nifty 50 surpassed 24,000 level. Rally in banking stocks led the Nifty Bank index to hit record high

Ankit Gohel
Published21 Apr 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Sensex jumped more than 600 points, while rally in banking stocks fueled the Nifty Bank index to record highs.
Sensex jumped more than 600 points, while rally in banking stocks fueled the Nifty Bank index to record highs.(Photo: Reuters)

The Indian stock market rallied on Monday, extending its bull run for the fifth consecutive session amid buying in banks, IT, energy and auto stocks. The benchmark Sensex jumped more than 600 points, while the Nifty 50 surpassed 24,000 level. Rally in banking stocks led the Nifty Bank index to hit record highs.

 

(This is a developing story. More to come.)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares fuel Bank Nifty to record high
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.