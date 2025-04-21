Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 24,000; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares fuel Bank Nifty to record high

The Indian stock market rallied on Monday, extending its bull run for the fifth consecutive session amid buying in banks, IT, energy and auto stocks. The benchmark Sensex jumped more than 600 points, while the Nifty 50 surpassed 24,000 level. Rally in banking stocks led the Nifty Bank index to hit record highs.
(This is a developing story. More to come.)
