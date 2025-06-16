Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty 50 inches closer to 25k; what’s driving Indian stock market amid Israel-Iran war?

Despite heightened concerns due to the Israel-Iran war, the Indian stock market posted healthy intraday gains on Monday, June 16, with the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — rising by nearly 1 per cent each, supported by select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and TCS.

The Sensex opened at 81,034.45 against its previous close of 81,118.60 and jumped over 700 points, or nearly 1 per cent, to an intraday high of 81,865.82. The Nifty 50 started the day at 24,732.35 against its previous close of 24,718.60 and jumped about 1 per cent to an intraday high of 24,966.65.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose about half a per cent each.

What’s driving the Indian stock market amid the Israel-Iran war? Experts highlight the following five key factors that seem to be behind the rise in the Indian stock market today:

1. Hopes of a truce between Israel and Iran Experts highlight the subtle hints given by the US President Donald Trump that the two warring countries may take steps to ease tensions.

Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to post about the increasing Israel-Iran conflict, claiming that both countries should sit down for talks and use trade to make a deal, in a similar way he got India and Pakistan on the table.

"Reports of Donald Trump mediating between the two countries have raised hopes of a ceasefire, lending support to market sentiment," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

2. Short covering in an oversold market Experts suggest that investors may have engaged in short covering following the recent selloff in the domestic market, as valuations have moderated to some extent.

"Past experience tells us that times of uncertainty and risk-off are buying opportunities for long-term investors. The difference this time is that the risk-off has not triggered big selling in equities, making their valuations attractive. Long-term investors can use this risk-off scenario to buy relatively attractively valued stocks like financials," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

3. Oil prices remain stable Crude oil prices have largely remained stable after a sharp rise of over 7 per cent on Friday, influencing Indian stock market sentiment.

Experts highlighted that Brent Crude prices remained below the $80 per barrel mark, which is unlikely to significantly impact input costs and corporate profitability.

4. The underlying sentiment remains positive due to favourable macro India's bright macro outlook amid easing inflation and expectations of an above-normal monsoon this year keeps the medium to long-term prospects of the market positive.

The World Bank expects the Indian economy to grow at 6.3 per cent in FY26. With over 6 per cent growth, India would be the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Moreover, the World Bank expects the Indian economy to grow slightly faster, at 6.5 per cent in FY27 and 6.7 per cent in FY28.

5. Technical factor The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,950 level during the session.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, a break above 24,750 could extend the pullback move up to 24,950–25,000.

According to analysts at Axis Securities, the trend-deciding level for the day is 24,649. If Nifty trades above this level, it may further rally up to 24,824-24,930-25,106 levels.

