Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty 50 reclaims 25,250; why is Indian stock market rising? Explained with 5 key factors

The frontline indices of the Indian stock market—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—clocked solid gains in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 25, amid positive global cues.

The Sensex opened at 82,448.80 against its previous close of 82,055.11 and jumped over 750 points, or nearly 1 per cent, to an intraday high of 82,815.91. The Nifty 50 started the day at 25,150.35 against the previous close of 25,044.35 and rose nearly a per cent to an intraday high of 25,266.80.

The BSE Smallcap index outperformed, rising by over a per cent, while the Midcap index rose by over half a per cent during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹454 lakh crore from ₹450 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹4 lakh crore in a day.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? According to experts, these five factors could be behind the market rally:

1. Israel-Iran: No news is good news A ceasefire between Israel and Iran soothed market concerns globally. Amid no news of any violations after US President Donald Trump's appeal to both countries, the truce seems to be holding.

According to Reuters, "Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said late on Tuesday that talks between the United States and Iran were promising and that Washington was hopeful for a long-term peace deal."

2. Focus shifts to domestic fundamentals With geopolitical tensions easing, investors' focus has shifted to domestic fundamentals, which remain strong.

Amid the prospects of an above-normal monsoon, India's growth-inflation dynamics remain strong.

The monsoon is likely to cover the entire country two weeks in advance. Experts, quoting reports, pointed out that India's cumulative monsoon rainfall stood at 4 per cent above the long-period average (LPA) as of June 24.

India retained the top position in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker for the second consecutive month in May, thanks to its fastest GDP growth and strongest manufacturing activity among emerging markets, and continued gains in the stock market.

3. Domestic investors lending support Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been absorbing the selloff by foreign institutional investors, underpinning the market.

In the previous session, FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹5,266 crore in the cash segment. On the other hand, DIIs bought Indian equities worth ₹5,209.60 crore.

In June till 24th, FPIs have sold off Indian equities worth ₹3,243.18 crore in the cash segment, while DIIs have bought Indian stocks for ₹67,587.67 crore.

"FIIs have been selling. On the other hand, DIIs have been sustained buyers in the market, thanks to the continuing inflows into mutual funds. This will impart resilience to the market even when FIIs sell on valuation concerns," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, pointed out.