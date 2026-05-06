Sensex jumps 940 points, Nifty 50 ends above 24,300. Key factors behind stock market rise explained

The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- jumped higher by more than 1% each on Wednesday, 6 May, amid reports that the US and Iran were nearing a deal to end their conflict.

The Sensex jumped more than 1,000 points, or over 1%, to an intraday high of 78,022.78, while the Nifty 50 touched the day's high of 24,356.50 during the session.

Investors earned about ₹6 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to ₹473 lakh crore from below ₹467 lakh crore in the previous session.

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Why did the stock market rise? Let's take a look at key factors behind the rise in the stock market:

1. US-Iran nearing a deal? According to reports, the US and Iran are close to ending their conflict, which has driven energy prices sharply higher, rattling investor sentiment globally and fuelling concerns about its impact on global growth and the inflation trajectory.

As per news agency Reuters, Axios reported that the US believes it is "getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations."

Earlier, President Donald Trump signalled there was "great progress" towards ending the conflict.

Also Read | Middle East war threatens to derail Indian economic growth

2. Crude oil prices fall Brent Crude prices crashed 6% to trade near $103 per barrel amid news flows suggesting the Middle East conflict was near its end, which may lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy supplies through which almost 20% of global energy supply takes place.

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3. Massive short covering across sectors The market rallied amid short covering across the segment, driven by a fall in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns.

Bank, auto, financial, pharma, and realty indices jumped more than 2% each, while metal, IT, and consumer durables rose by 1%.

4. Rupee rises The Indian rupee climbed 0.7% to its one-week high of 94.5975 per dollar in intraday trade on Wednesday amid falling crude oil prices and improving sentiment.



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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.