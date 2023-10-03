Sensex just clocked its worst Q2 returns in four years
Summary
- The index gained just 1.7% during the last three months, as compared to 13% and 8.3% during the same quarter in the past two years. The last time it dropped lower during Q2 was in 2019, when returns declined 1.9%.
With just a 1.7% gain during the last three months, the benchmark BSE Sensex has just returned its worst September-ended quarter in four years. This was also true for the BSE500, BSE AllCap and the BSE LargeCap indices, even as the mid-cap and small-cap indices remained unscathed.