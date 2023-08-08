Sensex Live | Share Market Updates: The members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its huddle on August 8 to decide on India's monetary policy for the coming months.
RBI, like many of its global counterparts, has been struggling to bring inflation down. Experts point out that the fresh surge in inflation is likely to limit RBI's ability to lower interest rates during this year.
Meanwhile, SEBI released a report stating that the Foreign Portfolio Investments were pulled out ₹37,632 crore from Indian equities during 2022-23, which is a 73.1% decline in outflows as compared to 2021-22.
This upcoming week also features highly anticipated reports on inflation from the US. Inflation came down to 3% in June. But many economists and professional investors say the toughest part may still be ahead as the Fed tries to get inflation down toward its 2% target.
Sensex Today Live: PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net loss narrows 94% YoY to ₹11.9 crore, revenue up 39%
PB Fintech released their April to June quarter results on Monday and posted a net consolidated loss of ₹11.9 crore which was 94% lower year-on-year from net loss of ₹204 crore reported during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The total revenue of the company jumped 39% YoY, while the operating revenue jumped 32% to ₹666 crore during the Q1FY24 from ₹505 core during the same period last fiscal year.
The Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was a positive ₹23 crore during the period under review, an improvement from ( ₹66 crore) during the same quarter last year which marks a jump of ₹89 crore. (Read More)
Stock Market Today: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway share price hits record as operating profit crosses $10 billion for the first time
The share price of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm led by billionaire Warren Buffett, achieved a new record on Monday. This surge was driven by the company's quarterly operating profit exceeding $10 billion for the first time in its history. The share price of Berkshire Hathaway surged by 3.41%, equivalent to $18,320, reaching a value of $551,920. Consequently, this increase boosted the conglomerate's overall market value to approximately $799 billion.
Throughout the day, the stock price of Berkshire Hathaway climbed to $555,800, surpassing the previous peak of $544,000 set on March 28, 2022. Thus far in 2023, Berkshire Hathaway shares have experienced an 18% rally. Additionally, the Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway also performed well, registering a 3.6% increase to close at a historic high of $362.58. (Read More)
Share Market Updates Live: Inox Wind block deal worth ₹500 crore likely today, report
An insider source revealed to CNBC TV-18 on August 7th that the promoter entity of Inox Wind intends to initiate a substantial transaction valued at ₹500 crore. The purpose of this deal is to decrease their ownership in the wind energy firm. The deal is expected to occur at a price that could potentially be discounted by up to 5% compared to the current market value. It's noteworthy that the collective stake held by Inox Wind's promoter and promoter groups is 72.01% according to the shareholding pattern disclosed for the quarter ending June 2023.
Sensex Today Live: Tata Chemicals Q1 Results: Net profits plunge 11.8% at ₹523 crore YoY
Tata Chemicals released its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, announcing a net profit of ₹523 crore. This indicated an 11.8 percent decrease compared to the ₹593 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In terms of revenue, the company reported a growth of 5.6 percent, with figures amounting to ₹4,218 crore in Q1FY24. This was in contrast to the ₹3,995 crore reported in Q1FY23, as stated in the regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchange. Notably, the net income for the preceding quarter (Q4FY23) stood at ₹4,407 crore, which was significantly higher than the net income for the June quarter.
Furthermore, the company shared additional insights into its performance. It noted that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw an increase of 2.8 percent, reaching ₹1,043 crore in Q1FY24. This was in comparison to the ₹1,015 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, FY23. (Read More)
Stock Market Live: PwC India resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Ltd
On Monday, One97 Communications Limited announced to the stock exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, has chosen S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its new auditor. This decision comes after Price Waterhouse resigned from its position as the auditor for Paytm Payments Services Ltd. on the same day.
The Company in a regulatory filing said," We wish to inform you that M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP (Firm Registration No. 012754N/N500016) Statutory Auditors of material subsidiary i.e. PaytmPayments Services Limited (“PPSL") have resigned with effect from August 07, 2023.
The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue and in fact this is aligned with the holding company OCL’s appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor. (Read More)
Share Market Live: Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit falls 7.6% at ₹318.82 crore
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit fell 7.6% at ₹318.82 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024 from ₹345.12 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The total revenue in the first quarter stood at ₹3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from ₹3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
GCPL's India revenue rose 8.43% at ₹2,005.48 crore during the June quarter from ₹1,849.41 crore a year ago. (Read More)
Sensex Today Live: Promoters raise $500 mn via Adani Green stake sale to QIA
The promoters of Adani Group raised about $500 million by selling a part of their holdings in Adani Green Energy Ltd to investors, including INQ Holding Llc, a wholly owned unit of sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).
This is one of the several recent stake sales by billionaire Gautam Adani aimed at cutting promoter-level debt and releasing stock pledges. At current market prices, around ₹31,095 crore ($3.75 billion) is required by the promoters to release the shares pledged by the promoters in five key group firms. Additionally, shares worth $7.18 billion or ₹59,436 crore and ₹2,532 crore are pledged by the promoters in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd. (Read More)
Stock market today: Wall Street rises on Monday to regain momentum after last week's lull
Stocks climbed Monday as Wall Street's big rally for the year kicked back into gear following a brief hiccup.
The S&P 500 rose 40.41, or 0.9%, to 4,518.44 and recovered more than a third of its loss from last week. That was its first losing week in four and just its third in the last 12.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 407.51 points, or 1.2%, to 35,473.13, and the Nasdaq composite added 85.16, or 0.6%, to 13,994.40.
Berkshire Hathaway rose 3.6% and was a major force lifting the market after the company run by famed investor Warren Buffett reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Pharmaceutical company Viatris also rose after its results topped forecasts. Viatris's stock climbed 3.9%.
Besides profit reports from some media giants like The Walt Disney Co. and Fox, this upcoming week also features highly anticipated reports on inflation.
Inflation has been the key to Wall Street’s big moves in recent years after soaring to its worst level in generation. Since hitting a peak last summer, inflation has been cooling steadily. That has raised hopes the Federal Reserve may be done with its drastic hikes to interest rates. (AP)
