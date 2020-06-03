Sensex logs 3,500-point gain in 6 days, analysts urge caution on fresh buying

Indian markets extended gains to the sixth day but ended off day's highs. The Sensex ended 284 points higher at 34,109, after hitting 34,488 at day's high. The broader Nifty 50 index closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time when it ended up 0.83% at 10,061.5. This is the longest winning streak for Sensex and Nifty since October 2019.

After today's upmove, the Sensex is up about 3,500 points or 11% in just six sessions. Banking stocks outperformed today with Nifty bank index rising 2% to 20,940.

Some analysts have turned cautious after markets failed to hold intra-day highs. "Market has fallen with higher than normal volumes in the last one hour after some selling from institutional participants," said Deepak Jasani, head of research at HDFC Securities, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, world shares hit three-month highs today as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India surged past 2 lakh mark today. Among individual stocks, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, ended up 8.21%. Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, ending up 4.8%.

Here is what analysts say on today's market action:

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“In a short span of time the index has rallied from 9000 to 10000-10100 odd levels on the back of broader investor participation. We believe short term trend remains positive but buying is advisable only on meaningful dips. Trend support for the index is seen at 9400 level while comfortable entry point would be at 9600-9700 levels. Banking stocks are expected to remain in action while Pharma stocks may remain under pressure in the near term."

Vinod Nair- Head of Research- Geojit Financial Services

"Favorable global cues, expectation of a good monsoon and the hope that things will slowly get back to normal, all played a part in this relief rally. In spite of the optimism, economic data coming in served a gentle reminder and showed that there was sharp contraction in business activity in May as the economy came to a standstill due to the lockdown. This has impacted demand and caused huge job losses. This has renewed fears of a long drawn out economic recovery unless there is a push given to stoke demand for services in the economy."

Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio

"Going forward, 10,036 will work as support, below which we are expecting Nifty to resume its longer-term bearish trend and on the higher side 10200 will work as resistance. For Bank Nifty major support will be 20800 and resistance will be seen at 21900. Above 21900 it may test 22,450 on the lower side below 20800 will be 19400."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"As anticipated, the level of 10140-50 did act as a resistance for the Nifty. We had a sharp turn from the day's high of 10176 to fall 130 points in a matter of one hour to touch a low of 10035. The trend continues to remain bullish as long as we can hold the level of 9950. If we do resume the uptrend from here we could climb to levels closer to 10300."

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via