Sensex logs 3,500-point gain in 6 days, analysts urge caution on fresh buying

"Favorable global cues, expectation of a good monsoon and the hope that things will slowly get back to normal, all played a part in this relief rally. In spite of the optimism, economic data coming in served a gentle reminder and showed that there was sharp contraction in business activity in May as the economy came to a standstill due to the lockdown. This has impacted demand and caused huge job losses. This has renewed fears of a long drawn out economic recovery unless there is a push given to stoke demand for services in the economy."