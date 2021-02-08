Sensex logs 5000-point gain in 6 days. Analysts see more upside in short term

The market has established one more bullish candlestick formation on a daily chart. However, it has left unfilled an exhaustion gap that would invite short term weakness if the Nifty/Sensex breaks below the level of 15040/51140. On the higher side, hurdles would be at 15190/51500 and at 15270/51750 levels. The strategy should be to take profit on long positions between 15150 and 15250 (51500/51750 for the Sensex). Expect a short-term weakness below the level of 15040/51140 levels. Supports would be at 15040/51140 and at 14850/50500 levels."

