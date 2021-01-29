Sensex loses 3,500 points in 6 days. Analysts turn wary of a quick rebound

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities: “The market mood has turned fragile as investors have become wary of risks from the upcoming union budget, and also selling by FIIs this week. International markets are also in correction mode due to new lockdowns being enforced in some countries and concerns over new strains of the Covid-19 virus. The 50 DMA of Nifty 50 placed at 13,743 is very crucial for Nifty-50. If it sustains below 13,743 after budget then probability of it going to 13,000 level is very high. We need to wait and see how Nifty-50 closes on Monday post the budget event to get the next directional move."