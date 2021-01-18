Sensex loses over 1,000 points in two days: 10 things to know

Indian stock markets fell sharply today amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index Sensex ended 470.40 points or 0.96% lower at 48,564 while Nifty tumbled over 1% to settle at 14,281. In two sessions, Sensex has now tumbled over 1,000 points. The broader markets also saw strong selling pressure today, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling nearly 2% each.

Here are 10 things to know about today's market performance:

1) HDFC and Bajaj Finance led the losers today, falling between 2.5% and 3.5%, weighed down by fears over possible tighter rules for the NBFC sector.

2) Reuters, citing sources, on Saturday reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to set out proposals this week where it may recommend that bigger NBFCs maintain a statutory liquidity ratio and a cash reserve ratio, which could be a huge cash drain for the sector.

3) ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 5%. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Titan, HDFC Bank and ITC were the gainers.

4) "We have broken the crucial support of 14350 and should ideally be headed further south to levels closer to 14150 and then 14000. Markets have become volatile and strict stops must be placed on all trades. 14500 has become a resistance zone and any rally up can be utilized to short the Nifty for lower targets," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

5) Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, says: "The market has got choppy ahead of the upcoming Union Budget and due to weakness in an expensive global market. A good part of the economic gains is well factored in by the upside of the last 11 weeks. A short-term correction was being anticipated for some time, it will be welcome for the market on a long-term basis."

6) Elsewhere, stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

7) "The near term downtrend in the Nifty has gained momentum even as the stocks (more so in small and midcap categories) seemed to have run out of steam. In the process the upgap made on January 11 has been filled. US markets are closed for Martin Luther King holiday today. Hence our markets may not get any overnight cues from there," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

8) "On the Nifty 14040-14215 band is the next support area. On rises 14358 could act as a resistance, he added.

9) HDFC Bank ended up 1.1% at a record closing high, after the top private-sector lender on Saturday reported strong profit and loan growth for the December quarter.

10) India's most valuable company Reliance Industries advanced 2.4%. The conglomerate plans to embed its ecommerce app JioMart into WhatsApp within six months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via