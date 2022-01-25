After today's stunning comeback, has Sensex made a bottom in the near term?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said: “A relief rally was on the cards as the Sensex had plunged more than 1500 points in just five sessions. Volatility will continue to stay as concerns related to geopolitical developments, rising oil prices and US Fed's likely move on rate hike will continue to keep investors on the edge. The short term formation is still in to the weak side, but the intraday texture suggests continuation of a pullback in the next couple of trading sessions. For traders, 17000 and 17100 would be the immediate support zone and if the Nifty succeeds to trade above the same, a reversal formation could lift the index upto 17400-17450 levels."