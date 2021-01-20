Sensex makes another dash towards 50,000 with 1,200-point rally in 2 days

“Markets staged a smart recovery from 14300 levels and now trade around 14650. We continue to believe the undertone remains positive for the medium term; for the short term the momentum parameters are stretched and require some sustained correction/time consolidation to neutralize. Expect volatility to rise in the near term. Energy, Banking and FMCG remain preferred sectors with gradual accumulation advisable. Buying on meaningful corrections is advisable; traders are advised to keep leverage under check for the near term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}