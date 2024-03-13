Sensex market crash: Market loses over ₹13 lakh crore in a day
BSE-listed companies saw a drop in total market capitalisation to ₹372.1 lakh crore from ₹385.6 lakh crore, causing investors to lose around 13.5 lakh crore in just one day.
