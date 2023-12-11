Sensex marks a new milestone at 70,000
Both the Sensex and the Nifty closed a tad off their intraday highs, gaining over one-tenth of a per cent each at 69,928.53 and 20,997.10.
MUMBAI : Driven by foreign institutional inflows, the Sensex hit the 70,000-mark for the first time on Monday, with 70% of its last 10,000-point sprint taking just 31 days. The feat, reflecting the bullish momentum in the markets, was achieved a session after the Nifty 50 tested the 21,000-mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started