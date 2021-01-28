Sensex may bottom out soon after falling 2,900 points in 5 days, say analysts

Indian shares extended losses to the fifth day as investors continued to book profits ahead of the upcoming February 1 Union Budget. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1% to 13,817.55 while BSE Sensex closed 535 points lower at 46,874. In five session, Sensex has lost about 2900 points.

Analysts are however hopeful that the selling pressure could ebb going forward. "Markets may see a breather on Friday after the recent slide but volatility would remain high. Nifty respected the support zone at 13,700 but sustainability above the same is critical for a decisive rebound. Considering the prevailing scenario and upcoming event i.e. Union Budget, we suggest continuing with hedged positions and preferring index majors over others," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the previous three sessions, offloading about ₹3,000 crore (net) of Indian equities.

AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, said: "The market has run up too much and there were some results which disappointed.. the liquidity driving the markets has also come down. From here, maybe in one or two days, the market can bottom out and there can be a recovery... a minimum of 500-600 points recovery from current level is possible."

Shares of automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 3.5% after the company's margins for the December-quarter fell on rising costs, despite an uptick in demand. Shares of consumer giant Hindustan Unilever closed 3.8% lower as one of the top drags on the Nifty.

Top private lender HDFC Bank ended the day 2.7% lower as the biggest drag on the Nifty.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"The Nifty fell for the fifth consecutive session; however, it did not close at the intra day lows. Pre-budget buildup on a small scale may begin from Friday. 13713-13927 could be the band of support / resistance for the near term."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Market turned cautious after the unidirectional upside of the last 10 months due to ambiguity ahead the budget and profit-booking in the global market due to over-enthusiasm. Global risk parameters increased despite the US Fed maintaining its supportive policy, due to high speculation in the equity market and likely drop in fiscal & monetary liquidity, in the future."

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"13700 has acted as a good support for the market. What needs to be seen is if we can keep above this level over the next few days. If we break 13700, we could slide down to 13500-13600 and then to 13200. On the upside, we have a stiff resistance at 14500 and only if we can close above that can we start thinking on the long side and accumulate buy positions."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Today, on the big support of the 50-day SMA, the market has established a long-led dodge, indicating that the market has taken a break after falling below the high of 14750/50185. Based on this, the market may either continue the rally going southward or it may turn back. In short, the market would return to trending mode in the next day or two. On the upside, 13930/47000 would be a big hurdle and support would be at the 13680/46500 level. If the Nifty / Sensex closes above or below the given level, it would move up to 400 to 500 points on either side. Traders need to be level based and investors would have the opportunity to invest in strong companies with a medium term outlook (1 to 3 weeks)."





