Sensex may bottom out soon after falling 2,900 points in 5 days, say analysts

“Today, on the big support of the 50-day SMA, the market has established a long-led dodge, indicating that the market has taken a break after falling below the high of 14750/50185. Based on this, the market may either continue the rally going southward or it may turn back. In short, the market would return to trending mode in the next day or two. On the upside, 13930/47000 would be a big hurdle and support would be at the 13680/46500 level. If the Nifty / Sensex closes above or below the given level, it would move up to 400 to 500 points on either side. Traders need to be level based and investors would have the opportunity to invest in strong companies with a medium term outlook (1 to 3 weeks)."