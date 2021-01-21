Sensex may breach 1,00,000-mark in less than a decade, say analysts

Robust foreign liquidity following the unprecedented ultra-loose monetary policy stance by global central banks catapulted the BSE Sensex to a 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday despite the havoc wreaked by a global pandemic. However, faster-than-anticipated economic recovery in India as the fiscal trends turned corner in December quarter, corporate earnings revival and government reform hopes in the years ahead, have built optimism among investors that the benchmark index Sensex may hit 1,00,000 in less than a decade.

“Fundamentally, if you see the last 20 years earnings growth for the Sensex has been 10.5% and the returns over the same period have been 13% on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis. Assuming, the same continues and on a higher base we should be able to hit 1,00,000 in next 5-7 years," Amit Shah, India Equity Research Head, BNP Paribas India said.

According to Shah, the growth in markets will be led by sectors IT services, financials, telecom, pharma and consumer staples. “This is largely as these sectors either have the potential to be businesses of tomorrow or have businesses that can continue to reach the Indian mass and hence ensure a sustainable growth trajectory," he said.

Others concur. Amar Ambani, senior president and Institutional Research Head, Yes Securities believes that the Sensex may surpass 1,00,000-mark by 2025. “We have entered a super-cycle for Indian equities, like we had seen in the year 2003. We see high possibility of decisive reforms from the government, accelerated earnings growth and a continued liquidity flow chasing growth, in a period of weakening US dollar," he said.

The Sensex which had hit 1000 points for first time in 1990 took almost three decades to cross the 50,000 mark amidst big events such as dot com boom, followed by the bust than the global growth rally which ended with the global financial crisis, followed by a sharp liquidity driven rally, taper tantrum, European debt crisis and covid pandemic.

Corporate earnings have been muted in the decade gone by. “Hope for an earnings revival, as ever, remains intact as India emerges out of the covid-19 crisis. The last decade also saw near historical low interest rates, both in India and globally, which would have a defining impact on consumption, growth outlook, valuation of asset classes, and multiple other aspects," said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Despite all the hiccups, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) money have led the markets in 2010-2020. In the decade, FII investments in the Indian equity market stand at $209 billion with only four years of outflows. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested $51 billion in Indian shares, with mutual funds being the major contributor which, however, tapered off in 2020.

Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities said, “The outlook of domestic equities remains bright on the back of a number of tailwinds. Notably, low awareness about equities, the dominant share of traditional asset classes in households’ investments and the absence of robust technology were key headwinds historically in India. In spite of these headwinds, Sensex registered around 14% CAGR growth over the last thirty years, which is commendable."

According to Modi, going forward, ongoing financial inclusion in the country, dismal return from traditional asset classes, improving share of households’ investments in equities/debentures which is still at 4% and rising awareness among millennials along with technology scale-up are likely to aid equities in the long run.

“Equities are likely to remain the best investment avenue for the long-term perspective and the benchmark index is poised to maintain a long-term growth rate of 13-14% in subsequent years," he said.

