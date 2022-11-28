Sensex may hit 80,000 by Dec 2023, says Morgan Stanley. But there's a catch2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:45 PM IST
- India might have to wait until early next year to see its bonds enter the JPMorgan emerging market global index
BSE Sensex is expected to hit 80,000 by December 2023 if India is included in the global bond indexes and prices of commodities including oil and fertilisers correct sharply and earnings growth compounding at the rate of 25% annually over FY2022-25, according to analysts of foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley.