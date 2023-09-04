‘Sensex can potentially swing 5% to minus 40% after poll result’3 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Morgan Stanley expects that the Sensex could gain 5% post the polls ( a three-month outcome) if the incumbent BJP wins around 260 seats.
MUMBAI : Investors could witness the Sensex rising by around 10% in the run-up to the general elections in 2024 in anticipation of a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government and could swing in a +5% to – 40% wide range, depending upon the outcome of the polls. This is the nub of a research report dated 3 September by global brokerage Morgan Stanley.
