Sensex narrows valuation gap with midcaps as big stocks rally

“There are multiple reasons for the premium shrinking. The first is—large-caps have also done reasonably well with value stocks outperforming the growth stocks. Also, post the quarterly results, we have seen significant earnings upgrades. This has also resulted in the valuations becoming cheaper. Thus, putting these two factors in perspective, the mid-cap valuation versus the large-cap, has shrunk," said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer, Axis Securities.

