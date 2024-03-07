Sensex, Nifty 50 at record high; is market overheated? What should investors do?
Market sentiment is positive due to strong macroeconomic indicators, but experts warn of a possible correction. Nifty 50 PE ratio is above average, indicating an overheated market.
Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are on a record-setting spree. Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 22,525.65 while Sensex set its new all-time high of 74,245.17 in intraday trade on Thursday, March 7.
