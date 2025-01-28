Sensex, Nifty 50, Bank Nifty: Why is the Indian stock market rising today? EXPLAINED

Stock market today: After two days of losses, Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- jumped over a per cent each in intraday trade on Tuesday, January 28, on buying led by banking and financial stocks.

The Sensex opened at 75,659.00 against its previous close of 75,366.17 and rose 933 points, or 1.2 per cent, to an intraday high of 76,298.97. The Nifty 50 opened at 22,960.45, up from its previous close of 22,829.15, and jumped 245 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 23,073.80.

The mid and small-caps segment, however, underperformed. The BSE Midcap index climbed half a per cent but the BSE Smallcap index dropped over a per cent during the session.

Why is the Indian stock market rising today? Experts pointed out the following five factors that are driving the market higher. Let's take a look:

1. Gains in banking heavyweights Banking and financial stocks, which hold significant weight in the benchmark indices, provided a strong boost to the market.

Shares of Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank rose 2-5 per cent during the session, trading as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices jumped over 2 per cent during the session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a set of forex and money market measures that will collectively infuse ₹1.5 trillion over time.

The RBI said it will purchase government securities (G-Secs) worth ₹60,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each. The OMO auctions will take place on 30 January and 13 and 20 February.

2. Rebound in an oversold market After two sessions of losses, experts expected the market to rebound. Most experts are of the view that the recent fall in the Indian stock market is an opportunity to buy quality stocks for the medium to long term.