Sensex, Nifty 50 break 3-month gains to end May in red; 5 major triggers to watch out for in June
Market experts anticipate high volatility in June due to Lok Sabha Election results, Budget speculations, geopolitical tensions, central bank meetings, and the progress of the monsoon.
Swinging between gains and losses, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, eventually ended the month of May with losses, snapping the winning streak of the last three consecutive months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started