Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for fifth straight session, erase ₹13 lakh crore in investor wealth— 10 key highlights

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in negative territory for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, January 9, as renewed concerns over US tariffs, caution ahead of the Q2 results season, and relentless foreign capital outflow continued to pressurise market sentiment.

The Sensex crashed 605 points, or 0.72%, to end at 83,576.24, while the Nifty 50 declined 194 points, or 0.75%, to close at 25,683.30. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.90% while the Smallcap index plunged 1.74%.

Five sessions of sell-off have dragged the Sensex down by 2,186 points, or 2.5%. The Nifty 50has also suffered a cumulative loss of 2.5% over the past five days.

Investors have lost over ₹13 lakh crore in five days as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to below ₹468 lakh crore from over ₹481 lakh crore on January 2. On January 9 alone, investors' wealth was eroded by more than ₹4 lakh crore.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why is the Indian stock market falling? The main factors behind the market fall are renewed fears that US tariffs may be increased. On January 7, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that US President Donald Trump had backed the Russia sanctions bill, which could raise US tariffs to at least 500% on countries that buy Russian oil.

Relentless foreign capital outflow, caution ahead of Q3 results season, speculations over the US Supreme Court's impending verdict on Trump tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties also remain among key concerns for the market.

"The Indian market remains in a consolidation phase due to weak global cues, rising global bond yields, and persistent FII outflows, all of which weigh on sentiment ahead of the positive Q3 earnings outlook," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

"Domestic risk-off sentiment has intensified amid uncertainty surrounding US-India tariff negotiations and escalating geopolitical tensions. Nevertheless, domestic GDP growth is expected to remain strong, and Q3 results should indicate a recovery led by midcaps, potentially stabilising investor sentiment. Despite these heightened geopolitical headwinds, the market is likely to trade within a range with a mixed bias," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Asian Paints (up 1.88%), ONGC (up 1.16%), and HCL Tech (up 0.94 %) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 35 stocks ended in the red in the index, among which Adani Enterprises (down 2.59%), NTPC (down 2.29%), and Adani Ports (down 2.10%) ended as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Oil and Gas (up 0.40%), IT (up 0.28%), and PSU Bank (up 0.18%), all sectoral indices ended with losses.

Nifty Realty fell 2.26%, followed by Auto, Consumer Durables, and FMCG- each falling more than 1%.

Nifty Financial Services fell over 1%, while the Nifty Bank index dropped 0.73% to end at 59,251.55.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

