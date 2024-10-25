Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 1%, investors lose about ₹9 lakh crore. Why is the Indian stock market falling?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a widespread selloff on Friday, October 25. The benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—declined a per cent each in intraday trade, while the mid-and small-cap segments dropped up to 3 per cent.
Sensex fell 709 points, or 0.90 per cent, to hit the level of 79,356, while the Nifty 50 crashed 1.2 per cent to get to the level of 24,113. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 2.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, during the session.
The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE plunged to nearly ₹435 lakh crore from nearly ₹444 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹9 lakh crore in a single session.
(More to come)
