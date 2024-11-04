Sensex, Nifty 50 crash over 1% each; what is driving Indian stock market down? Explained

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed an across-the-board selloff on Monday, November 4, with the benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50—crashing over a per cent each and the mid-and small-cap segments plunging up to 2 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 79,713.14 against a previous close of 79,724.12 and crashed over 1 per cent to the level of 78,836.99. The Nifty 50 opened at 24,315.75 against its previous close of 24,304.35 and fell to the level of 24,017.10.

On the other hand, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell up to 2 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹442 lakh crore from ₹448 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a single session.

Sectoral indices today Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil & Gas, Media, Consumer Durables, and Realty indices plunged 2-3 per cent, while Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Metal, FMCG and PSU Bank fell by a per cent each.

What is driving the Indian stock market down today? Experts pointed out these five key reasons behind the market crash today:

1. Caution ahead of the US election The market is reacting to the US election-related nervousness. There is uncertainty about the outcome of the election as opinion polls indicate a tight fight between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

"In the next couple of days, markets globally will be focused on the US presidential elections, and there can be near-term volatility in response to the election outcome. However, this is likely to be short-lived and economic fundamentals like US growth, inflation, and the Fed action will influence the market trend," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

2. Valuations still uncomfortable Despite the recent correction, experts do not see a significant comfort on the valuation front. According to the equity research platform Trendlyne, the current PE (price-to-earnings) ratio of Nifty 50 at 22.7 is above the two-year average PE of 22.2 and near the one-year average PE of 22.7.

"The recent correction has not significantly changed the rich multiples of the overall market. They are here to stay largely because of India's long-term growth and comfort. In terms of stock-specific, things have become much better because stock-specific corrections have been much higher," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

3. The Fed factor The US Federal Reserve's policy outcome is scheduled for November 7, with experts anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut. However, this may not move the market, as it is likely already priced in.

"Largely, the expectation is that the US Fed will go for a 25 bps cut, but all that could get negated because both the candidates of the US election are talking of a good amount of spending, so the fiscal deficit is going to be higher, which is why bond yields have jumped higher. This is not great news for the market," said Pandey.

4. Weak Q2 numbers India Inc.’s September quarter results have been weaker than expected, raising investor concerns about the market outlook.

"Earnings have been a bit soft, largely driven by commodities, which is impacting the overall market sentiment at this point in time," said Pandey.

"The Indian market is facing headwinds from decelerating earnings growth. Nifty EPS (earning per share) growth, as indicated by Q2 results, may dip below 10 per cent in FY25, which will render the present valuations of about 24 times estimated FY25 earnings difficult to sustain. FIIs may continue to sell in this difficult earnings growth environment, constraining any rally in the market," said Vijayakumar.



5. Technical factor

Experts point out that the Indian stock market has made several attempts lately to break the negative momentum, but it has failed because of a lack of fresh triggers.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that while the 24,150 level repeatedly held firm last week, preventing further declines, upward momentum was clearly weak. This was due to resistance in the 24,470-24,540 range, with additional obstacles nearby at 24,660-24,770.

"While we expect these levels to be challenged this week, the broader trend now requires multiple days of close above 25,100 to fully abandon the sell-on-rallies approach that continues to be the dominant theme. Alternatively, the inability to float above 24,470 or a direct fall below 24,150 will expose 23,900-23,300. Either way, Nifty 50 appears ready to move out of the 24,150-24,470 region this week," said James.

