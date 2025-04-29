Sensex, Nifty 50 end almost flat— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Indian stock market ended almost flat on Tuesday, April 29, as gains in shares of heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Infosys were largely offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex ended the day slightly higher by 70 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 80,288.38, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,335.95, up 7 points, or 0.03 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments also saw nominal gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.23 per cent, while the Smallcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent.