Sensex, Nifty 50 end almost flat— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

The Sensex ended the day higher by 0.09 per cent at 80,288.38, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,335.95, up 0.03 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Apr 2025, 03:42 PM IST
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended almost flat on April 29. (Unsplash)

Indian stock market ended almost flat on Tuesday, April 29, as gains in shares of heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Infosys were largely offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex ended the day slightly higher by 70 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 80,288.38, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,335.95, up 7 points, or 0.03 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments also saw nominal gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.23 per cent, while the Smallcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 03:42 PM IST
