Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

A day after ending with decent gains, the Indian stock market resumed its downward march on Tuesday, July 22, amid weak global cues. The market benchmarks ended flat with negative bias. The Sensex slipped 14 points to close at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,060.90, down 30 points, or 0.12 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index lost 0.62 per cent, while the Smallcap index dropped 0.17 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat? Market benchmarks ended flat as gains in shares of select heavyweights, such as Eternal, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, were offset by losses in those of Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, ITC, and SBI.

The domestic market is witnessing stock-specific action amid unimpressive earnings and stretched valuation. An elusive India-US trade deal is also keeping investors' risk appetite low.

"Market attention is on quarterly earnings, which have slowed lately after some traction from banking stocks. Positivity noticed on Friday and Monday tapered ahead of the critical August 1st deadline of the US trade agreement," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Upside in Q1 earnings will be the critical point to sustain the current premium valuations. Continued profit booking by the FIIs exerts downward pressure, while steady inflows from DIIs could support a range-bound movement with a positive bias towards Q1 results and trade deal," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Sensex index Shares of Eternal (up 10.56 per cent), Titan (up 1.08 per cent), and BEL (up 0.72 per cent) closing as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Sensex index Shares of Tata Motors (down 2.04 per cent), Adani Ports (down 1.93 per cent), and SBI (down 1.12 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar