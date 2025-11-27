Mint Market
Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after hitting record highs— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Sensex closed 111 points, or 0.13%, higher at 85,720.38. The Nifty 50 closed at 26,215.55, up 10 points, or 0.04 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index closed flat, while the Smallcap index closed 0.38% lower.

Nishant Kumar
Updated27 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM IST
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 pared most gains after hitting record highs on November 27.(An AI-generated image)

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended flat after hitting their all-time highs in intraday trade on Thursday, November 27, on profit booking at higher levels.

The Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86, rising 446 points, but ended with a modest gain of 111 points, or 0.13%, at 85,720.38. The Nifty 50, too, hit its all-time high of 26,310.45 during the session, but profit booking dragged it to 26,215.55 at close, up 10 points, or 0.04 per cent from the previous close.

The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index closed flat, while the Smallcap index closed 0.38% lower.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day

1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 pare gains?

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 pared most gains on profit booking at higher levels, tracking weakness in European markets. The UK's FTSE and France's CAC were in the red when the Sensex closed.

While the outlook for the domestic market remains bright, experts expect profit booking at higher levels to continue until a trade deal between India and the US is announced and the December-quarter earnings meet expectations.

