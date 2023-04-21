Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat ahead of RIL's earning; IT, FMCG shines3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- The Nifty 50 closed 0.40 points lower to 17,624.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.04 per cent to 59,655.06
Indian shares were muted, ending almost flat on Friday as investors remained cautious after a weak revenue outlook from HCLTech Ltd and ahead of the quarterly earnings of the country's top firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Ltd.
