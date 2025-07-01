Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; BEL, Reliance shine— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended slightly higher on Tuesday, July 1, thanks to gains in shares of BEL, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, amid mixed global cues.

Advertisement

The Sensex ended the day 91 points, or 0.11 per cent, higher at 83,697.29, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,541.80, up 25 points, or 0.10 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments ended lower. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped 0.07 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the Indian stock market today? Domestic market benchmarks ended slightly up as gains in shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance, HDFC Bank and BEL were largely offset by losses in shares of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and TCS.

Investors remained cautious, seeking clarity on India-US trade negotiations. While both countries have been claiming that a deal could be finalised soon, there is no clarity on how the negotiations are shaping up.

Advertisement

Moreover, global cues were also weak ahead of a vote over US President Donald Trump's tax bill.

Technically, the Nifty 50 is trading near the upper Bollinger band, indicating strength in the move upside.

According to Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in, the index has support at the 25,200 level and resistance at the 25,900 level.

"The smaller timeframe momentum indicators are sloping upside, indicating a further rally from the current levels. The Keltner channel upper band level is placed at 25,430, which can act as an immediate bounce level in case of a move down," said Dwarakanath.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.63 per cent), BEL (up 2.70 per cent) and Reliance Industries (up 1.75 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

Advertisement

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Nestle India (down 2.22 per cent), Axis Bank (down 2.14 per cent) and Shriram Finance (down 1.53 per cent) ended as the top losers. In the index, 26 stocks ended lower.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank climbed 0.26 per cent, while the PSU Bank index jumped 0.71 per cent. The Private Bank index rose 0.12 per cent.

Nifty Media, with a loss of 1.31 per cent, ended as the top loser. Nifty FMCG and IT dropped 0.69 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Also Read | Why does the Indian stock market expect better Q1FY26 results? Explained

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (66.81 crore shares), RattanIndia Power (23.27 crore shares) and Filatex Fashions (20.65 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

Advertisement

6. Nine stocks jump more than 10% on NSE Gabriel India, Tamilnadu Telecommunication, Dangee Dums, Zota Health Care and Century Extrusions were among the nine stocks that rose more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits Some 119 stocks, including Indef Manufacturing, Gabriel India, Iris Business Services, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) and Zodiac Energy, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, Mayasheel Ventures, Eppeltone Engineers and Nirman Agri Genetics were among the 43 stocks that hit their lower circuits.

8. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio tilted towards the advancers.

Advertisement

Out of 4,164 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,021 advanced and 1,989 declined. Some 154 stocks remained unchanged.

9. Nearly 170 stocks hit their 52-week highs As many as 168 stocks, including Bharat Electronics (BEL), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, AU Small Finance Bank, Divis Laboratories, Federal Bank and Max Healthcare Institute, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the other hand, 46 stocks, including Salasar Techno Engineering, ArisInfra Solutions and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Technical experts believe 25,600 is the index's key hurdle, and a sustained breakout may push it to 25,700–25,750.

Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, believes that the current market texture is non-directional.

Advertisement

Also Read | 5 key triggers that could drive Nifty 50 to 26,000 in the short term

He said for the bulls, the immediate breakout zones are 25,600. A successful breakout above this level could push the market toward 25,700–25,750. On the flip side, a dismissal of 25,470 could accelerate selling pressure, dragging the index to 25,375–25,300.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar