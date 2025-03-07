Stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended flat on Friday, March 7, tracking weak global cues amid prevailing concerns over US trade policy and its impact on global economic growth.

The Nifty 50 ended with a nominal gain of 8 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 22,552.50, while the Sensex settled at 74,332.58, down 8 points, or 0.01 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments ended mixed. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.30 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index extended gains to the fourth consecutive session, jumping 0.75 per cent. In these four sessions of gains, the small-cap index has jumped nearly 7 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹398 lakh crore from ₹397.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. What weighed on the stock market today? Indian stock market ended lacklustre as concerns over a potential major trade war keep investors on edge. Sustained foreign capital outflow remains a key headwind for the domestic market.

"The global market is experiencing a heightened uncertainty due to US tariff impositions and counter threats from its peers. This ambiguity has led to increased risk aversion and diminished appeal of equities," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Lately, the S&P 500 index is showing signs of a deeper correction, reflecting concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on the US economy. In contrast, Indian markets have demonstrated resilience of late despite a looming trade war. Meanwhile, a recovery in corporate earnings could significantly improve domestic sentiments. Investors could go overweight on large caps given stability in earnings and increasing valuation comfort," said Nair.

2. Which Nifty stocks fell the most today? As many as 30 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index. Shares of IndusInd Bank (down 3.78 per cent), NTPC (down 2.22 per cent), Shriram Finance (down 2.07 per cent), Infosys (down 1.80 per cent) and BPCL (down 1.72 per cent) ended as the top losers.

3. Which Nifty 50 stocks gained the most? Shares of Reliance Industries (up 3.04 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.23 per cent), BEL (up 1.19 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 1.19 per cent) and Hindalco (up 1.17 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

4. Sectoral indices today: Media, PSU Bank shine Nifty Media (up 1.83 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 0.55 per cent), Metal (up 0.43 per cent), Auto (up 0.24 per cent) and PSU Bank (up 0.04 per cent) ended with gains while most sectoral indices ended lower.

Nifty Realty (down 1.19 per cent) and Consumer Durables (down 1.02 per cent) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank slipped 0.27 per cent, while the Private Bank and Financial Services indices dropped 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

5. Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (32.41 crore shares), Suzlon (10.7 crore shares), Tata Steel (8.2 crore shares), Easy Trip Planners (7.02 crore shares), Inox Wind (7.01 crore shares), and YES Bank (6.15 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Stocks at 52-week high Some 55 stocks, including Shree Cement, Camlin Fine Sciences and Deccan Cements, hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Stocks at 52-week low 77 stocks, including Gensol Engineering, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions and Dreamfolks Services, hit their fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

8. Stocks that rose over 15% on NSE Shares of Somi Conveyor Beltings (up 20 per cent), Balaxi Pharmaceuticals (up 19.99 per cent), Banka BioLoo (19.99 per cent), Data Patterns (India) (up 15.54 per cent), Ganesh Benzoplast (up 15.42 per cent) and Laxmi Dental (up 15.27 per cent) surged over 15 per cent on the NSE.

9. Stocks that crashed up to 15% Shares of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals (down 15.37 per cent), MRO-TEK Realty (down 6.87 per cent) and Kohinoor Foods (down 6.16 per cent) plunged up to 15 per cent on the NSE.

10. Advance-decline ratio As many as 1,818 stocks advanced, while 1,093 declined on the NSE on March 7. This means that for every declining stock, about 1.7 stocks advanced.



