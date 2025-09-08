Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with nominal gains on Monday, September 8, coming off the day's high on profit booking as investors remain in a 'sell-on-rise' mode due to persisting tariff-related uncertainties and relentless foreign capital outflow.

The Sensex rose 461 points, or 0.60 per cent, to reach an intraday high of 81,171.38, while the Nifty 50, too, rose 0.60 per cent to the day's high of 24,885.50.

However, both indices pared gains and ended with modest gains.

Finally, the Sensex ended 77 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 80,787.30, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,773.15, up 32 points, or 0.13 per cent. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.33 per cent and the Smallcap index climbed 0.30 per cent, outperforming the benchmarks.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹453 lakh crore from ₹451.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market end flat? The domestic market ended flat on profit booking as market sentiment remained cautious amid persisting concerns and the lack of fresh triggers.

GST reforms remain a key positive, but the market discounted that. The focus is on new flows of US tariffs. Indications of a trade deal between India and the US may dispel the gloom in the market.

"The domestic market failed to sustain its early gains as a late-session sell-off reflected the prevailing 'buy-on-dips and sell-on-rallies' strategy, highlighting investor caution," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, observed.

"Globally, sentiment improved after soft US jobs data raised hopes of a Fed rate cut in September. However, renewed concerns over sanctions on Russian oil pushed crude prices higher, and gold extended gains as trade-related uncertainties sustained demand for safe-haven assets," Nair said.

