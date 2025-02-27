Domestic equity benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended flat on Thursday, February 27, amid persisting concerns of foreign capital outflow, economic growth slowdown and a trade war fears between the US and its allies.

The Sensex closed 10 points up at 74,612.43, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,545.05, down 3 points. Mid and small-cap indices, however, suffered strong losses as the BSE Midcap fell 0.97 per cent and the Smallcap index plunged 2.09 per cent.

Shares of UltraTech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ITC ended as the top drags on the Sensex index. However, gains in shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, helped the index end flat with minor gains.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. Nifty 50 falls for 7th consecutive session While the Sensex ended with nominal gains, the Nifty 50 extended losses for the seventh consecutive session. The index is down over 4 per cent this month and looks set to end in the negative territory for the fifth consecutive month in about 30 years.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Shriram Finance (up 5.18 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.40 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (up 2.03 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of UltraTech Cement (down 4.69 per cent), Trent (down 3.63 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (down 2.65 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank rose 0.28 per cent while the Private Bank index climbed 0.23 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.09 per cent.

Nifty Media (down 3.58 per cent) ended as the top loser among sectoral indices. Nifty Realty (down 2.09 per cent) and Auto (down 1.51 per cent) also ended with losses.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (33.2 crore shares), YES Bank (6.3 crore shares), Bandhan Bank (4.7 crore shares), IDFC First Bank (4.2 crore shares) and Manappuram Finance (4 crore shares) stood as the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Stocks at 52-week high 52 stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers and Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Over 450 stocks hit 52-week lows today As many as 466 stocks, including SBI, Tata Motors, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Forge, Canara Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp and Varun Beverages, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

8. Stocks that rose over 10% in a lacklustre market Shares of Purple Entertainment (up 16.13 per cent), Hittco Tools (up 12.96 per cent), Vivaa Tradecom (up 12.77 per cent), Billwin Industries (up 12.73 per cent), Ashiana Housing (up 12.33 per cent) and CreditAccess Grameen (up 11.83 per cent) were the stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the BSE.

9. Stocks that declined over 10% As many as 22 stocks crashed more than 10 per cent on the BSE on Thursday. Among them, shares of ETT (down 37.93 per cent), KEI Industries (down 21.03 per cent), Medico Remedies (down 19.99 per cent), Cosyn (down 19.98 per cent) and R R Kabel (down 19.92 per cent) were the top losers.

10. Investors lose over ₹ 3 lakh crore Due to significant losses in the mid and small-cap segments, the overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹393 lakh crore from ₹396.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹3.5 lakh crore in a single session.

