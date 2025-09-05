Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat on profit booking— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended flat on Friday, September 5, on profit booking as concerns over Trump tariffs and their economic fallout, as well as sustained foreign capital outflow, continued to weigh on market sentiment.

Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, opened higher but failed to hold gains despite positive global cues on expectations of a US Fed rate cut this month.

The Sensex slipped 7 points to end at 80,710.76, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,741, up 7 points. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.10 per cent, while the Smallcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market end flat? The domestic market ended flat largely due to profit booking, as investors remain cautious and monitor developments on the US tariffs front.

There are no signs of US tariffs on Indian goods ending anytime soon, which is keeping sentiment low. The GST reforms are positive, but the market has already discounted them.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 3) said he had imposed secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil and warned of further steps, indicating that “phase two” and “phase three” were still on the table.

"Indian equities ended flat today, but sentiment stayed mildly positive as key indices rebounded from intraday lows on buying at support levels. Broader markets outperformed, with strong mid- and small-cap participation as domestic investors rotated into value and growth opportunities beyond large caps," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"In the near term, markets are likely to remain range-bound, with a buy-on-dips, sell-on-rallies strategy guiding investor behaviour," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Eicher Motors (up 2.41 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.34 per cent), and Shriram Finance (up 1.68 per cent) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today.

Out of the total 50, 28 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of ITC (down 1.92 per cent), Cipla (down 1.69 per cent), and HCL Technologies (down 1.61 per cent) ended as the top loser in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty IT (down 1.44 per cent), FMCG (down 1.42 per cent), and Realty (down 1.16 per cent) ended with deep cuts.

On the other hand, Nifty Auto jumped 1.25 per cent. Nifty Metal (up 0.68 per cent) and Media (up 0.59 per cent) also ended with decent gains.

Nifty Bank ended with a nominal gain of 0.07 per cent, while the Financial Services index rose 0.14 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (171.9 crore shares), Ola Electric Mobility (47.5 crore shares), and YES BANK (9 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

