Subscribe

Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; PSU bank stocks shine— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Sensex ended the day 64 points, or 0.08 per cent, up at 82,634.48, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,212.05, up 16 points, or 0.06 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty ended flat on Wednesday, July 16, amid mixed global cues.
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty ended flat on Wednesday, July 16, amid mixed global cues. (Agencies)

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended almost flat on Wednesday, July 16, amid mixed global cues.

Advertisement

The Sensex ended the day 64 points, or 0.08 per cent, up at 82,634.48, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,212.05, up 16 points, or 0.06 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index, ending 0.10 per cent higher, remained largely in sync with the benchmark index. However, the BSE Smallcap index ended with a decent gain of 0.28 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood slightly above 461 lakh crore on Wednesday, compared to 460.3 lakh crore in the previous session.

Also Read | PL Capital raises Nifty 12-month target to 26,889, lists 17 top stocks to buy

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day

1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty end flat today?

The domestic market remained lacklustre as weak Q1 earnings trends, lingering tariff-related concerns, and stretched valuations dominated investors' minds.

Advertisement

The market is witnessing stock-specific action as investors are buying and selling stocks across sectors. 

Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI and ITC ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Sun Pharma and TCS ended as the top drags.

India’s strong macroeconomic outlook supports the market, but delayed earnings recovery is keeping the risk appetite low.

"India’s macroeconomic outlook remains strong, supported by easing inflation, lower interest rates, a healthy monsoon, and softer oil prices. A drop in inflation in eight straight months has provided a push to the market. However, investors are showing a mix of optimism and caution in the relief rally to assess the Q1FY26 corporate earnings, as an upgrade in earnings is essential in the premium valued stock market," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex, Nifty 50 end flat; PSU bank stocks shine— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today
Read Next Story