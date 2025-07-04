Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher after a rangebound trade— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - ended higher on Friday, July 4, snapping their two-day losing run. The Sensex closed the day 193 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 83,432.89, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 25,461, up 56 points, or 0.22 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.23 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.

However, on a weekly scale, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their two-week winning run, falling nearly 1 per cent each.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the market today? While tariff-related uncertainty kept the mood fragile, gains in select heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, supported the benchmarks.

Investors await the India-US trade deal as the July 9 deadline approaches. Caution ahead of the upcoming Q1FY26 earnings is also keeping the market rangebound.