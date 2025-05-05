Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher; investors earn nearly ₹5 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the positive territory on Monday, May 5, on gains led by select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and ITC.

The Sensex closed with a gain of 295 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 80,796.84, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,461.15, up 114 points, or 0.47 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments strongly outperformed. The BSE Midcap jumped 1.45 per cent, while the Smallcap index climbed 1.23 per cent.

Solid gains in the midcap and small-cap indices drove the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to nearly ₹428 lakh crore from ₹423 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹5 lakh crore in a single session.