Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the green; investors earn ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, eked out gains on Monday, November 3, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 40 points higher at 83,978.49, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,763.35, up 41 points, or 0.16 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments, however, outperformed, as the BSE Midcap index ended with a healthy gain of 0.62 per cent, while the Smallcap index rose by 0.71 per cent.

The gains in the broader market lifted the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to over ₹472 lakh crore from ₹470 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by more than ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the Sensex, Nifty 50? Benchmark indices ended flat while the second-rung mid and small-cap indices ended with healthy gains amid a lack of fresh triggers.