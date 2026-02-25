Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the green; mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Wednesday, February 25, tracking positive global cues. However, losses in shares of select heavyweights, such as Reliance and SBI, capped gains.

The Sensex finished at 82,276.07, up 50 points, or 0.06%, while the Nifty 50 closed 58 points, or 0.23%, higher at 25,482.50.

The mid and small-cap segments, on the other hand, ended with decent gains. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose by 0.67%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.48%.

Thanks to gains in the mid and small-cap segments, investors' wealth rose by more than ₹1 lakh crore in a single session as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹467 lakh crore from ₹465.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market today: 10 key highlights 1. Market action The Sensex surged as much as 732 points and the Nifty 50 reclaimed 25,652 in the intraday session, but erased most gains and ended with minor gains on profit booking in select heavyweights.

In terms of index contribution, Reliance, SBI, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and ITC were the top drags on the Sensex index. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Steel offered the most support to the index.

"The initial strength tapered off as renewed tariff‑focused comments from the U.S. President reignited global trade concerns, limiting the day’s gains with depreciation in INR. Looking ahead, geopolitical tensions such as U.S.–Iran developments, along with AI and tariff‑related news flow, are likely to shape market direction in the near term," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers As many as 34 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which HCL Technologies (up 2.91%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.73%), and Tata Steel (up 2.63%) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Reliance Industries (down 2.12%), SBI (down 1.90%), and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.72%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Most sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty Metal (up 2.70%), Auto (up 1.85%), Pharma (up 1.85%), and IT (up 1.57%) clocking strong gains.

On the flip side, Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.39%), FMCG (down 0.25%), Realty (down 0.19%), and Oil and Gas (down 0.18%) ended in the red.

Nifty Bank slipped 0.01% to end at 61,043.35.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (30.6 crore shares), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (13 crore shares), and Eternal (10.3 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of decliners as over 2,000 stocks advanced while more than 2,100 declined on the BSE.

7. Seven stocks jump over 15% on BSE SecMark Consultancy and Jindal Poly Films were among the seven stocks that jumped more than 15% on the BSE.

On the flip side, Generic Engineering Construction, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, and GTPL Hathway were among the eight stocks that fell more than 15% on the BSE.

8. Some 114 stocks hit 52-week highs NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Cummins India, IOC, JSW Steel, Lupin, Shriram Finance, and TVS Motor Company were among the 114 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 323 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 323 stocks, including Suzlon Energy, IRFC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Cyient, and Alkyl Amines Chemicals, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) or 25,600 will act as an immediate resistance zone for day traders.

"As long as the market trades below this level, the weak sentiment is likely to continue on the downside, with a potential slip toward the 200-day SMA or 25,350-25,300. Conversely, if the market moves above the 20-day SMA or 25,600, the pullback could extend toward 25,750-25,800," said Chouhan.

According to SBI Securities, the immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 25,400–25,350 zone.

"Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Nifty filling the gap and extending its weakness towards 25,150, followed by 24,950 in the short term. On the upside, the zone of 25,600–25,650 is likely to act as an immediate resistance," said SBI Securities.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar