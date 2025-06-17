Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended lower on Tuesday, June 17, on profit booking in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 213 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 81,583.30, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,853.40, down 93 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Mid-caps and small-caps segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.56 per cent and the Smallcap index declined 0.67 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹448 lakh crore from nearly ₹450.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.