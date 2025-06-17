Subscribe

Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, declined on June 17 due to profit booking in major stocks like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The Sensex fell 213 points to 81,583.30, while Nifty 50 dropped 93 points to 24,853.40, with mid-caps and small-caps underperforming.

Nishant Kumar
Published17 Jun 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on June 17. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on June 17. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended lower on Tuesday, June 17, on profit booking in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 213 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 81,583.30, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,853.40, down 93 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Advertisement

Mid-caps and small-caps segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.56 per cent and the Smallcap index declined 0.67 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly 448 lakh crore from nearly 450.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by over 2 lakh crore in a single session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex, Nifty 50 end in the red— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today
Read Next Story